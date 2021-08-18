Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Declines By 33.1%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APGI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 184,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. American Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

