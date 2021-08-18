Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Increases By 41.9%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ASDN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
