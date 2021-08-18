Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Increases By 41.9%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASDN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.34.

Get Astro Aerospace alerts:

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.