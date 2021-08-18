Head-To-Head Comparison: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $109.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.04 $1.24 million N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 4.91 $331.15 million $3.73 30.82

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.49% 10.07% 0.96%

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

