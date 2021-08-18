Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Head to Head Comparison

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 5 7 0 2.58

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 41.01% 13.81% 1.61% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 3.89 $96.95 million $3.75 11.55 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.31 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.00

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

