DopeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $371,141.04 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $371,141.04 and approximately $15,418.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00376293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

