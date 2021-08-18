monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $22.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.59. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.63. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $317.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

