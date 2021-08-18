Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on October 7th

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. Insurance Australia Group has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

