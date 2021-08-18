Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

