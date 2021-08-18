iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,586,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

