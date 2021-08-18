Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

