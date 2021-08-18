Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.