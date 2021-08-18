Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $38,847,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

