Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $628.19 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $628.19 million and $65.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00126051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,454.29 or 1.00244215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00888151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.54 or 0.06769528 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 196,836,030 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.