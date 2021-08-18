Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of VIR traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.