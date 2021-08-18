Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.40. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 350 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

