Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,301. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

