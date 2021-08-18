AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $10.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,627.10. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,545.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

