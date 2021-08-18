Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.14

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.14, but opened at $24.10. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $768.17 million and a PE ratio of -133.50.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

