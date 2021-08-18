Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $37.00. Yelp shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1,524 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

