Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

