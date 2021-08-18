Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 24,660 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 104,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,344. The company has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

