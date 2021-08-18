Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.65. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

