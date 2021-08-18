Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 742,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 56.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

