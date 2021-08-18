Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

About Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Other Products. The company offers watches, movements, and system clocks; CNC automatic lathes; machining cell; automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LED lighting products, crystal devices, and ferroelectric LCDs; and digital photo printers, line thermal printers, calculators, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

