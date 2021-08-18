China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Announces $1.77 Dividend

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.7715 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

