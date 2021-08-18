Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

