Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.04. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

