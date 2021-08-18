Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,833.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATLC opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATLC. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

