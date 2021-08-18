North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

