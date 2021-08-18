Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $281.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

