Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

