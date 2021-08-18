Ieq Capital LLC Buys 799 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

