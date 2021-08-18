Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $652.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

