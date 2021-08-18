Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

