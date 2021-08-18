Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $209,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

