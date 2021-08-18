SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.74% of SkyWest worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 61.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

