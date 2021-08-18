9,225 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

