HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,651 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

