Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

