Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.78.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.