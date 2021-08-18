Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

