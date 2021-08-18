Datum Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $22,904.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

