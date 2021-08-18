Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

SPT stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. 288,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,055. Sprout Social has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -225.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,468. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

