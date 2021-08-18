Mercury 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,111.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,111.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00150697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,418.96 or 1.00222955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00887226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.00 or 0.06798639 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

