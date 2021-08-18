Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 3,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

