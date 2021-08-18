$2.44 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.57. McDonald’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.89. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

