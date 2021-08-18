First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

