Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down to $166.30

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.30, but opened at $162.00. Analog Devices shares last traded at $163.28, with a volume of 23,846 shares changing hands.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

