Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 18,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $79,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

