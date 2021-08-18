iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 3,072,343 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

